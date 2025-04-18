'Want to join?': These 4 mums started the Mindful Mamas community to make motherhood a less lonely journey

It was at MacRitchie Reservoir that I met the four founders of Mindful Mamas. The late afternoon sun filtered through the canopy, and a breeze cooled our brows. Each woman had her baby in a carrier or in her arms, looking more than ready to go for their regular walk.

A year ago, they were strangers. Today, they work closely to build their growing community of nearly 1,000 mums in Singapore, who want to slow down, manage their stress better, and raise their children in a mindful, unrushed and intentional manner.

Before they found each other, motherhood mostly felt like a struggle.

Amanda Ong, a 30-year-old musician, became a mum for the first time in May 2024. Elated and in love with her daughter, she also often felt alone.

Most of her friends weren’t mums, and few were interested in the way her life had changed since motherhood. “I love my daughter and being a mum, but the loneliness of new motherhood got to me sometimes,” she told CNA Women.

Ho Kin Ing, a business owner, gave birth to her third daughter, Cherish, in September 2023. But experience didn’t make things easier. The 33-year-old had battled postpartum depression with her first child, and even after having her third, she often felt anxious and burnt out.

“With my first two girls, I was overly cautious, full of nerves, and unable to relax,” she said. This time, Ho was determined to do things differently.