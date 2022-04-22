Why did I lose my baby? 10 miscarriage myths explained and debunked by medical experts

Miscarriage is not an easy topic to talk about, even among your closest and dearest. And it’s also more common than most people realise.

About 15 to 20 per cent of pregnancies end in miscarriage, said Professor Tan Hak Koon, Chairman and Senior Consultant with the Division of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Prof Tan said that most miscarriages occur before the first trimester (or week 12) of pregnancy as the foetus is not developing normally due to genetic or chromosomal disorders.

“Medical conditions such as uncontrolled severe diabetes, hyperthyroidism or autoimmune disease can raise a woman’s risk of miscarriage,” he explained.

As well, advanced maternal and paternal age, previous miscarriage, low blood progesterone levels during pregnancy, and chronic alcohol and/or substance abuse, may be contributing factors.

Pregnancy loss can also happen after the first trimester. Dr Seng Shay Way, a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology and consultant at Raffles Women’s Centre, said the probability of a miscarriage occurring during the second trimester is 1 to 5 per cent.

Pregnancy loss after week 24 is termed a stillbirth and its causes would “usually include maternal and pregnancy-related problems”, he added.