Getting a 'mole checkup' may help prevent skin cancer (yes, it’s now a thing)

Do you usually think nothing about sun exposure, beyond whether you’ll develop dark spots on your skin because you’ve been lazy about applying sunscreen?

Exposing the skin to UVA and UVB rays leads to premature ageing and wrinkles. The resulting tan you see is the skin’s way of protecting itself. Sometimes, those tans turn into hyperpigmentation or dark spots.

While these are fairly easy to treat with a course of laser treatments at the dermatologist or aesthetics physician’s clinic, you should be aware that constant UV exposure accumulates – and causes cell damage.

While the body can repair some of those cells, over time the damage builds up beyond repair.

One of the consequences of sun exposure is skin cancer. In Singapore, our exposure to the sun is higher than most because of our climate and our location near the equator.