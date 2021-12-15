How 3 friends in the Philippines and Singapore are helping disadvantaged mums earn a living

Uy recalled how, one morning, she saw her house helper crying – her sick daughter was back in her hometown and there was no one to take care of her.

The conversation struck a chord with Uy, who recalled thinking that no mums should be away from their children and that she would try to do what she could to help other Filipino mothers facing the same situation.

And the opportunity soon came from two deceptively simple things: Uy had always loved to create her own journals – and she found out her helper wanted to learn how to sew.

MORI WAS LAUNCHED AS A SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

“One of my friends saw the journal that I made for myself and said, ‘maybe you can turn this into a business’,” said Uy.

So, with a simple sewing machine (while trying to learn the basics on their own), the duo attempted to hand-sew 50 pieces of a “pursebook” – a purse combined with refillable notebooks – and sold them via Facebook during the Christmas period in 2011.