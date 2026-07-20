Her daughter survived leukaemia as a baby. Five years later, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer

Like most mothers, Vanessia Woo documented the precious first days, weeks and months after her daughter’s birth. But her photos weren’t like the ones you’d usually see.

There were no first smiles, yawns or tummy time. No stroller rides or first visits to the pool.

“Olivia doesn’t have regular baby photos,” the 48-year-old mother said.

This is because Olivia Tan, now eight, had spent the first few months of her young life in an isolation ward battling infantile acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

This is a rare and aggressive blood cancer that occurs in babies under one year old. The bone marrow produces large numbers of abnormal white blood cells which crowd out healthy blood cells, and impair the body’s ability to fight infections, carry oxygen and stop bleeding.

The tiny infant I saw in every photo Woo showed me had tubes sticking out of her face and body.

“This thing connected to her is a Hickman line (a tube inserted into a large vein in the chest, and left in there for chemotherapy),” Woo explained.

“One of the drugs caused her to bloat up. You almost cannot recognise her,” she shared of the next photo.