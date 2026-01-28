She lost one son to a rare genetic disease – now her fourth child has it too: 'I want to hold on to hope'

About five months into her pregnancy, Norhaziqah Rosli’s obstetrician-gynaecologist posed one of the most difficult questions she has ever had to answer: “Do you want to keep the baby?”

She was expecting her fourth child and had just received the results of her amniocentesis, an optional test for women in their second trimester that screens for genetic or chromosomal disorders and other infections.

“The doctor told me that the baby inside me tested positive for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA),” the 34-year-old told CNA Women, her eyes downcast.

SMA is a rare genetic condition that causes muscles to weaken and break down. It is a progressive disease, so without proper medication, the condition will worsen over time.

Her second child, Faris, had died in 2022 from complications due to SMA. He was six.

“It was as if my whole life was sinking again,” she said.

Nevertheless, she told her obstetrician-gynaecologist: “Yes, I want to keep my baby.”

Her baby, Faziq, was born in June 2025 and is now seven months old. “I could hardly believe that this is happening again to me and my husband,” she said. “But I believe that all will be well, I want to have hope.”

HER FIRST ENCOUNTER WITH SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY

In early 2017, Norhaziqah noticed that her late son Faris had not met many of his six-month developmental milestones.