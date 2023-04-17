From symptoms to age of onset, will you experience menopause the same way your mother did?

If you remember your mother becoming extremely easily irritable or feeling somewhat depressed at one point in your life as you were growing up, this change in her demeanour might have been her going through menopause.

Studies have shown that menopause is somewhat genetically linked. The age your mother reached menopause and even her symptoms have been said to be a precursor of your own menopause.

Knowing this made me curious if I too, would be predisposed to the same unpredictable mood swings my mother went through.

Interestingly, while mothers are open about speaking to their teenage daughters about bodily changes during puberty, few seem as open about sharing their menopause experience.

Leanne Ho, a beauty content creator who turned 50 last year, told CNA Women that her mother had never spoken about her menopause. “The most vivid memory was of her coming out of her room and asking all of us in an exasperated voice if we were feeling as hot as she was.

“Looking back, I realised that she was probably going through menopause. Yet, she never mentioned it,” she recalled.

In fact, it was Ho who broached the topic with her mother not too long ago, having realised she herself was starting to see symptoms such as night sweats and unexplained weight gain.