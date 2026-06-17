They help survivors of image-based sexual abuse feel seen: 'It's not content, it's people's digital likeness'

After Yiu Xin Yin was filmed during an intimate act without her consent, she reported the incident as a victim of image-based sexual abuse (IBSA).

At the police station, the officer taking her statement made several calls to seek the opinion of investigating officers, Yiu recalled. Details of her case were shared in her presence. “It was upsetting and insensitive,” she said.

Yiu said the police officer told superiors several times that there was “no dissemination of content or threats” in her case. “I felt that reduced my case, that it wasn’t a big deal,” she said.

She was struck by the lack of empathy she encountered during the reporting process. She had already struggled with whether it was “serious enough to report”, so the reaction of the police meant a great deal to her.

“Perhaps part of it comes from a kind of systemic exhaustion that leads people to normalise victims’ experiences or become desensitised to them,” said the 25-year-old. “But even small moments of empathy can make a significant difference to how the process is for the survivor.”

Yiu felt “incredibly isolated” after the 2021 incident. Frustrated that she had to chase the police for updates, she searched for solace in others but found it hard to find women with the same shared experience.

In November 2022, she posted about her experience on Instagram and many IBSA victim-survivors reached out to her after that.

Her post attracted the attention of a university researcher studying tech-facilitated forms of sexual violence, as well as an acquaintance in the mental health space. The latter asked if Yiu wanted to start a community for victims like herself.

Yiu agreed and teamed up with the researcher and the acquaintance. The researcher also brought in an ally, Raag Sudha Sanjay, 30, and The Moxie Collective was launched in December 2023.