After 9 years battling a relapsing blood cancer, this educator discovered a sense of gratitude through art

With an ink pen, 58-year-old Wong Ching Yee sketched her childhood home in Tiong Bahru, tracing the rounded corners, curved balconies, and Art Deco-inspired elements.

As a child, Wong had climbed up three storeys of the low-rise block to the warmth of her parents’ study lamp flooding the room and the laughter of her brother and cousins filling the air.

More than five decades on, her parents and aunt, now in their 80s, still live there. But much else has changed.

In 2017, Wong was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that begins in the plasma cells in the bone marrow. She went through treatment, remission, relapse, a second round of treatment, and is now in her second remission.

During her long cancer battle, her husband was also diagnosed with colon cancer. He succumbed within 10 months.

It was in this season of loss that Wong, an educator, picked up art, first experimenting with card-making in 2019, then moving on to sketching, calligraphy and painting. She was then in her early 50s.