Why is it so hard for mothers to break free of mum guilt? Listen to this CNA Women podcast

In the second episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat, and Yasmin Begum, founder of support group Away From Mum Guilt, unpack the phenomenon of mum guilt.

Why do women still fall into the cycle of self-blame and guilty feelings - even though we know rationally, that it is irrational? So how can we ease ourselves away from the guilt and take better are of our mental health? Click below to listen.