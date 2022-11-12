Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Women

Why is it so hard for mothers to break free of mum guilt? Listen to this CNA Women podcast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Women

Why is it so hard for mothers to break free of mum guilt? Listen to this CNA Women podcast

On the second episode of the Womankind podcast, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat discuss the issue with guest Yasmin Begum, founder of Away From Mum Guilt.

Why is it so hard for mothers to break free of mum guilt? Listen to this CNA Women podcast

Yasmin Begum, founder of support group Away From Mum Guilt, is the guest on the second episode of CNA Women's podcast, Womankind. (Photo: Yasmin Begum)

Hidayah Salamat
Penelope Chan
Penelope Chan & Hidayah Salamat
12 Nov 2022 06:52AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 06:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In the second episode of CNA Women's podcast Womankind, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat, and Yasmin Begum, founder of support group Away From Mum Guilt, unpack the phenomenon of mum guilt.

Why do women still fall into the cycle of self-blame and guilty feelings - even though we know rationally, that it is irrational? So how can we ease ourselves away from the guilt and take better are of our mental health? Click below to listen.


 

CNA Women is a section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.

Source: CNA/pc

Related Topics

Women's Voices Womankind podcast motherhood mental health

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement