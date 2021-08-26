Aspiring mumpreneurs, here's how you can finally get that dream business started

"Running your own business is never an easy feat – especially for mothers with young children," said The FinLab's co-founder and director Janet Young.

"The FinLab's expertise combined with Mums@Work's understanding of the needs of women has enabled us to create an effective programme that really sets mums up for success.

"As UOB's innovation accelerator, we are also able to tap the bank's expertise in serving ASEAN SMEs and its connectivity in the region to help mumpreneurs succeed," she added.

Mums@Work said it has seen more than 3,000 of its members show an interest in starting their own business in the COVID-19 pandemic, but face many challenges in actually doing so.

"Apart from having to juggle work and family responsibilities, they tend to lack an effective support network, including relevant financial, social and technological resources.

"Those who are interested in starting their own business also tend to have limited knowledge on sourcing for initial capital, deciding on a starting point or formulating an overall business strategy. Mitigating financial risks and coming up with an effective digital marketing strategy are two other key concerns that mumpreneurs-to-be have," the press release stated.

Mums@Work founder Sher-li Torrey said: "While it is encouraging to see greater interest from mothers who are keen to start their own business, many are unsure of how to go about it. With the added challenge of working around their children’s home-based learning, they need more tailored guidance.

"We are grateful for our partnership with The FinLab as we are able to not only leverage their expertise, knowledge and connections, but also do it in a way that is considerate of our aspiring mumpreneurs.”

The programme runs in cohorts, with intakes held every quarter. The first batch of participants began on Aug 12 and will conclude the programme on Sep 10. Visit the website to register.