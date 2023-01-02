Mumpreneur Norfasarie Mohamed Yahya is training her tween daughter born with one arm to be an entrepreneur

Norfasarie Mohamed Yahya still remembers going for her six-month prenatal scan 11 years ago. She was then pregnant with her second child, Moza Alyka Baihakki. “The technician turned the monitor to me and said, ‘I can see her heart, kidney, two eyes, nose and two feet. Everything looks perfect. This is her left hand and her five fingers. But I can’t find her right forearm and fingers,” she recalled.

The entrepreneur, actress and singer, who has starred in Mediacorp Suria programmes and also released an album and a single, was later told by her gynaecologist that her baby was affected by a condition known as amniotic band syndrome, which hindered the growth of her right hand. In fact, her 2011 single, titled Seikhlas Hati was dedicated to Moza.

Norfasarie remembers the torrent of tears that came pouring down as she struggled with her doubts. “Is her brain going to be okay? Does she have to go to a school for special needs? Would she crawl? Would she get married? I even briefly thought about terminating the pregnancy,” confessed the 39-year-old.

However, her gynaecologist reassured her that although her baby was missing an arm, she was healthy. Norfasarie decided to keep the child.

“I remember that after giving birth to Moza. I didn’t cry. When they pushed me back to the ward where my parents were waiting, I just felt numb,” she recalled.