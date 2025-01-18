She co-founded a programme for underprivileged boys to learn music: 'I want them to know they can dream’

For the past one-and-a-half years, the metallic tones of gamelan music can be heard at Pasir Ris East Community Club on some Saturday evenings. Every fortnight, boys aged eight to 16 gather for gamelan lessons, learning to play the gong ageng, bonang and saron.

The youngsters hail from Muhammadiyah Welfare Home, a non–profit shelter for boys from abused and underprivileged backgrounds. Teaching them are musicians from Djoko Mangkrengg, a local performing arts group that specialises in gamelan.

The collaboration was set up by ArtSee, a music and community mentorship programme co-founded by Nabillah Jalal.

Nabillah runs NJ Studio, a piano school, but sees ArtSee as her “ikigai”, the Japanese concept of work that brings value, joy and purpose.

She co-founded the non-profit mentorship programme with her husband Ahmad Fakhruddin and friend Cindy Chia, combining her love for music with her passion for uplifting others in the community.

“Throughout my youth, I was always supported by my family and the wider community to pursue my dream in music,” said the 32-year-old. “So it’s only right that I give back.”

THE DISCIPLINE OF PRACTISING THE PIANO

Nabillah started piano lessons when she was four years old, and her mother drilled into her the importance of consistent practice.