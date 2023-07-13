This online marketplace helps new mothers find a confinement nanny after they give birth

Mothers in Singapore looking for a confinement nanny to help them with their physical recovery after giving birth, and with newborn care, can turn to an app called NannyStreet.

Launched in August last year, the online platform offers a selection of 300 confinement nannies, mostly from Malaysia. Mums-to-be can identify the right confinement nanny for their needs, at a fee they’re comfortable with.

Confinement nannies listed on NannyStreet need to have worked in Singapore in the same capacity for at least three years. The platform cross-checks each applicant’s job record and history with data from the Ministry of Manpower. Red flags include previous conduct or behavioural issues, and those who have a history of shorter engagements, such as a week or two, rather than the full confinement period.