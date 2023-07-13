This online marketplace helps new mothers find a confinement nanny after they give birth
NannyStreet lets parents-to-be communicate directly with potential confinement nannies to discuss their needs and negotiate fees through text messages and video calls on the app.
Mothers in Singapore looking for a confinement nanny to help them with their physical recovery after giving birth, and with newborn care, can turn to an app called NannyStreet.
Launched in August last year, the online platform offers a selection of 300 confinement nannies, mostly from Malaysia. Mums-to-be can identify the right confinement nanny for their needs, at a fee they’re comfortable with.
Confinement nannies listed on NannyStreet need to have worked in Singapore in the same capacity for at least three years. The platform cross-checks each applicant’s job record and history with data from the Ministry of Manpower. Red flags include previous conduct or behavioural issues, and those who have a history of shorter engagements, such as a week or two, rather than the full confinement period.
To shortlist a confinement nanny, download the NannyStreet app (available at Google Play Store or App Store ), and indicate your estimated due date. Specify your criteria, including whether you prefer her to stay with you or have alternative accommodation, her cooking experience and other factors.
You can then interview potential candidates through the app via text, phone, or video call, and discuss their responsibilities, fees and your requests.
After both parties agree on the terms, you’ll submit a deposit for the confinement nanny’s services via credit card to secure the arrangement.
NannyStreet also offers services such as pre- and post-natal massages, long-term babysitting, and administrative support for the paperwork involved in hiring a confinement nanny.
