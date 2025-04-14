Menopause, poor muscle strength, leaking urine: How this 10-year study is helping women understand midlife health

A long-term programme by the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the National University Hospital (NUH) is aiming to answer questions about the health of midlife women in Singapore and close the gender healthcare gap.

Ethnicity and gender play a part in how health conditions present in individuals, and much of the medical research in the past has been based on Western participants, which may not apply to Asians.

Professor Yong Eu Leong, emeritus consultant at NUH’s Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, started the Integrated Women’s Health Programme (IWHP) in 2014.

This unique study, which recruited 1,201 women, focuses on the key health concerns of midlife women in Singapore, looking at female-specific health issues such as menopause, osteoporosis, anxiety, depression, pre-diabetes, pre-hypertension, urinary incontinence, poor sleep and hip fractures.

The IWHP is the largest and most comprehensive longitudinal cohort study of midlife women in Asia. It’s not just that it focuses on the health of women in midlife – a critical but often overlooked demographic – but the fact that it’s a longitudinal study is unique too.

Prof Yong, one of Singapore’s leading medical researchers who received the National Outstanding Clinician Scientist Award by National Medical Research Council Singapore (NMRC) in 2020, told CNA Women that there are very few overseas studies that track women longitudinally.

The insights from IWHP will help identify and address the unique healthcare needs of midlife women and help to close the knowledge gap in Singapore and globally.

One of its main aims is to study differences between ethnic groups, such as Singapore women and Caucasian women, said Prof Yong.

“Even within Singapore, there are different ethnic groups with different genetic dispositions, and it is expected that their symptoms and conditions will differ,” he added. “For example, Indians are genetically more closely related to Caucasians and may therefore differ from Chinese and Malays, who are more related to East-Asian genotypes.”