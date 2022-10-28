Breast cancer update: AI to read mammograms, 3D nipple tattoos, promising drug combo, device to shrink tumours

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. In 2020, more than 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 died from the disease globally. According to the United States-based Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 14 seconds. The statistics are staggering.

Dr Mikael Hartman, Associate Professor at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), and a Senior Consultant of Breast and Trauma Surgery at the National University Hospital, said: “Before, one in 35 women were found to have breast cancer, and it is now one in 13. Soon, this figure will be one in 10.”

Although there is an increase in breast cancer, these occurrences are in women aged 50 and above, he said. “Breast cancer in women, especially below age 35, is very rare.”