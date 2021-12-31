My hopes for 2022: Kit Chan, Jasmine Sokko, Linying and other women look ahead

“I’ve spent so many New Year’s Eves in my recent past either feeling nervous at how quickly time has passed, or being impatient for change, growth and progress.

“This year I feel only gratitude that I’ve been given more time to make the most of, and my only hope for 2022 is that we recognise how temporal everything is, find the ability to remain present, and adapt to whatever comes our way with grace and courage.”

JASMINE SOKKO