Her sister struggled with feeding breast milk on the go – so this 23-year-old invented a better way

Nicolette Wong picked breastfeeding as her thesis project in her final year of industrial design at the National University of Singapore. Her sister Stephanie had just given birth to her first child and Wong witnessed firsthand the challenges she faced with breastfeeding.

“I thought (breastfeeding) would be very natural, very easy – but it wasn’t for my sister,” the 23-year-old told CNA Women.

She also saw her sister and brother-in-law struggle with bottle-feeding breast milk to their baby while they were out – from warming the expressed milk efficiently to pouring it from the storage bag into a feeding bottle.

This made her decide to focus her design project on the “logistical burden of breastfeeding”.

“As I spoke to more parents, I realised that each breastfeeding on-the-go product functioned independently, and parents had to piece together all of these different products into one continuous journey,” Wong explained.

“So this led me to the idea of a bottle-bag system designed around the entire experience, rather than individual steps.”

The result is Momigo, a reusable silicone breast milk storage and feeding system.