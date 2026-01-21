Is your period normal? Signs of unhealthy menstrual cycles like pain, clots or heavy flow

For some women, periods pass with barely a twinge, a monthly inconvenience at most. For others, menstruation can wreak havoc on daily life. They get terrible cramps, fatigue and bleeding so heavy that work, school or even sleep become difficult.

But because menstrual discomfort is often normalised, many carry on with life as usual even when it hurts.

Understanding what healthy menstruation looks like can help women recognise when something is off, and when to seek professional help.

Menstruation is the monthly shedding of the uterine lining. Each month, hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone cause the uterine lining to thicken to prepare for a possible pregnancy, said Dr Harvard Lin, a consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and urogynaecologist at the Asian Obstetrics and GynaecologyCentre.

“These hormones also trigger ovulation, which is when an egg is released from the ovary and awaits fertilisation. If fertilisation does not occur, the uterine lining sheds, resulting in a period,” Dr Lin explained.

While women experience menstruation differently, there are some markers of what’s considered healthy and signs that may warrant medical attention.

Dr Selina Chin, an associate consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said: “A healthy period follows a regular pattern, lasts up to a week, is not excessively painful or heavy and occurs without bleeding between periods.”

HOW LONG SHOULD A MENSTRUAL CYCLE BE?

A menstrual cycle is counted from the first day of bleeding to the first day of the next period – a detail that is often miscalculated, said Dr Chin.