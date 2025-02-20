Heard of obstetric fistula? What women should know about this rare but severe childbirth injury

Obstetric fistula is commonly caused by an injury during natural childbirth where a tear occurs in the birth canal. This tear leads to faecal matter leaking through the vagina, causing complications and severe distress for the mother.

These symptoms are what a woman in Singapore experienced after a childbirth injury that was in the news earlier this month.

The incident raises a question: How can these deeply distressing symptoms develop after childbirth? The faecal leakage can go on for months after childbirth and the patient has no control over it. Nor can she stop it.

In general medical terms, a fistula refers to an abnormal connection between two body parts or structures, said Dr Melvin Look, consultant surgeon and director of PanAsia Surgery.

An obstetric-related fistula is an abnormal opening that forms between the birth canal and the rectum, anal canal or urinary tract, due to childbirth trauma. This can cause faecal matter and gas to leak into the vagina.

For example, a rectovaginal fistula forms between the rectum (lower part of the large intestine where stools are stored) and the vagina. An anovaginal fistula forms between the anal canal (which connects the rectum to the anus) and vagina. Both types of fistulas may develop as a result of childbirth-related injuries.