She's the resident wine expert in one of the world’s best restaurants in Singapore

It’s been quite the F&B journey for Liu, who studied international trade with a major in accounting in university.

After deciding to pursue hospitality upon graduation, Liu has been plying hard at her chosen trade, working over the years in Taiwan and Shanghai.

Her first F&B job, in Taiwan, was at Le Mout with Chef Lanshu Chen, who was named Veuve Clicquot Asia’s 2014 Best Female Chef. Liu joined as a commis chef in the service department and left the restaurant as senior captain.

It was Chef Chen who ended up advising her to leave Taiwan to explore opportunities abroad.

"By then, my interest in wine had grown and she was the one who pushed me to pursue my goal," said Liu.

Liu left Taiwan for Shanghai in 2018 and subsequently passed her Certified Level of Court of Master Sommelier exam there.

She arrived in Singapore "by chance" in 2019 and landed the assistant sommelier position at Chef Julien Royer’s Odette.

Just last month, Liu was promoted to sommelier. And she's been enjoying every aspect of the job – from planning the wine list and taking care of inventory to training the service team, liaising with wine suppliers and arranging wine tastings.

Working her way up through the years, she admits that some of the biggest challenges she’s faced over the years “have come from within” and had something to do with who she was.

“I feel I must work harder so that there won’t be an instance for anyone to say that I cannot do it because I’m a woman,” said Liu.