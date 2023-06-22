This 38-year-old mum played Just Dance for fun and is now in the finals at Olympic Esports Week 2023

Siti admitted that it is challenging to divide her time between her job as a full-time fitness instructor, her husband, and her children.

"My job requires a lot of physical energy,” she told Berita. “I teach Zumba, Fight Do, Yoga, and more, three or four times a day. I also have to take care of my two children during this school vacation period, and one of them has special needs, so I need to give him extra attention.”

In order not to neglect spending time with her family while training for the competition, she involved her five-year-old son, Zhafeer, in her Just Dance training sessions at home by getting him to dance along with her.

"My husband has taken on more responsibilities during this time by taking care of the children or playing with them,” said Siti. “My family, friends, and students have also shown me lots of support.”

The flexible nature of e-sports has also allowed her to stay actively involved in the field.

"If you dance in real life, usually students have to go to the studio location, and they need more time to reach the studio from home or work, and there is also a coach to provide assistance,” she said.

“In the virtual realm, you are free to dance at home, no one sees you, and you can choose your own song and dance style.”

PUSHING AWAY NEGATIVE COMMENTS