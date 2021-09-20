Actress Oon Shu An on tackling world change, post-pandemic theatre and... fidget toys?

We can probably all relate to the need for distraction during this pandemic period. After all, it’s a tough time for many, even if we ourselves have been fortunate.

For Oon, it has been a time of "learning how to take care of my mental health” and “figuring out how to best channel my energy”.

At the same time, she’s made it a point to turn the focus outwards, away from herself.

She regularly shares posts of other people’s experiences on social media that she hopes will inspire readers to be kind, considerate and more aware.

“A lot of these stories gave me a lot of hope, because they gave me a different understanding of how to approach these issues,” she shared. “And it also just reminds me that as people, we’re really trying our best in a world that was not made for everybody. And it's like, ‘How do we find our way through that? And how do we make it better for the next generation?’”

In particular, she’s been thinking more about the issues facing society, especially systemic issues such as discrimination.

“I was already looking into this stuff before and trying to educate myself, but more so during the pandemic,” she said. “I really started looking, learning more about what systemic issues are and how to understand those, and rejigging my understanding of the issues that we face. ‘What I can I do about it? What is within my control, and what can be done, and who is doing the work to push things forward? And how I can support that in some way?’”