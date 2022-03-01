This company is giving all employees paid time off on International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, all employees at Organon, including its 1,000-strong team in the Asia-Pacific region – can take the day off to attend to their health needs, as well as check in on the wellbeing of the women in their lives.

International Women’s Day falls on Tuesday, Mar 8.

The move marks its efforts to “recognise the growing health disparities women face that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic”, the global healthcare company said in a press release.

With this announcement, Organon also invites other organisations across the region to “join in raising awareness of the inequity in women’s health and to adopt initiatives that help women prioritise their health”, it added.