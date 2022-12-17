The orgasm gap and achieving sexual equality: Listen to this CNA Women podcast (Warning: adult content)

In this episode of Womankind, a CNA Women podcast, hosts Penelope Chan and Hidayah Salamat uncover the relationship between women and orgasms, including how important they are to a woman’s health, the reasons women may be having fewer of them and what they can do to achieve optimum sexual health.

How many orgasms does a woman need, for both her mental and physical health? What can they do to tune into themselves during partner sex? And how do sex toys help? Click below to listen.

Warning: The podcast includes adult-only content and graphic sexual descriptions.