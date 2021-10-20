How to protect yourself against osteoporosis: From your teens to your 40s and older

When you think about your physical wellness, how often does bone health occur to you? Not often, we imagine.

“Few women think of bone strength or mass until later in life or when they sustain fractures associated with low bone mass,” said Dr Lim Lian Arn, an orthopaedic surgeon at Gleneagles Hospital.

“By that time, however, it is already, in a sense, late in the game,” she said.

This condition of reduced bone mass and quality, leading to increased fracture risk, is what describes osteoporosis. It is more common in women.

In Europe and the United States, 30 per cent of women are osteoporotic and it is estimated that 40 per cent of postmenopausal women in these regions will experience a fracture at some point, said Dr Chew Chee Kian, an endocrinologist at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).