The mysteries of ovulation pain: Why does it hurt before the period begins?

That mysterious twinge on one side of your lower abdomen that isn’t occurring alongside your period? The one that keeps coming back, every month and roughly in the middle of your menstrual cycle?

That sensation is most likely pain associated with ovulation, or, as it’s known in the medical world, mittelschmerz (the German term for “middle pain”).

It’s difficult to pin down just how prevalent ovulation pain is because, in most cases, it’s so mild that women don’t report it, said Dr Jenna Turocy, an associate professor of obstetrics and gynaecologyat Columbia University.

Some estimates suggest as many as 40 per cent of women of reproductive age feel it almost every month. It can also be difficult to identify; the sensation might linger for a few minutes or it could last for hours. It sometimes feels like mild cramping or, for others, it’s so painful that it gets confused with appendicitis.