Pottery and pole dancing: How actress Paige Chua's new hobbies broadened her views

“I guess it's a more outgoing, more unreserved (me),” she mused. “And more accepting of all kinds of topics, jokes and personalities. I've been told that sometimes, people are afraid to talk to me about certain things. They think I'm too conservative to discuss them. But I wouldn't say that's true.”

Instead, she’s self-confessedly shy. “I'm someone who needs more time to get used to the environment… I’m an introvert, so it takes more time for me to get out of my shell. But once I'm out there, you will find it very hard to contain me!”

Growing more unreserved is something that’s come with time, as well as explorations into the things that fascinate her.

Pottery is one of them. Shelves holding her own creations – vessels in blue and turquoise glaze – decorate one of the walls in her home, and her next project, once filming wraps, will be to incorporate more cabinets to display her works.

“I started pottery about two and a half years ago, when I was in Ipoh filming a Chinese drama,” she said. “When I returned to Singapore, I started going to a local studio. My teacher is a master potter… He has been very generous in imparting his skills to me. Whenever I'm free nowadays, that will be one of the places I'll visit for sure."