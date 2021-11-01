What causes painful sex and how can it affect your marriage?

For some, sex is a pleasurable experience that deepens the bond between two people. But for others, it is excruciating – and in more ways than one. Why?

There are typically two conditions that relate to painful sexual intercourse: Vaginismus and dyspareunia.

Women who suffer from vaginismus are unable to tolerate any form of vaginal penetration due to pain, including medical procedures such as Pap smears. This makes sex “entirely not possible”, said Dr Kelly Loi, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Mount Elizabeth Fertility Centre.

In fact, for patients with severe vaginismus, even the thought of a pelvic examination may cause them to experience palpitations, trembling and nausea, she said.

“With dyspareunia, sex is possible but painful and uncomfortable,” Dr Loi added.

Partly because of the “difficulties in distinguishing between the two conditions in clinical practice”, both conditions are now classified under one category – genito-pelvic pain/penetration disorder (GPPPD), said Dr Tan Tse Yeun, a consultant at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) Department of Reproductive Medicine.