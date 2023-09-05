Feeling pain during sex? It usually has less to do with your body and more about how you were brought up

When Natasha (not her real name) got married eight years ago, she was looking forward to having sex for the first time. Her husband would be her first sexual partner.

She was then in her late 20s and after a lifetime of hearing about sex from her peers and relatives – some good but mostly bad – she was finally going to experience it for herself.

However, the couple’s first attempt at consummating their marriage was a “nightmare”, Natasha said. She tensed up and there was excruciating pain when they tried penetrative sex.

Despite their best efforts that night, which included using a lubricant and a condom, nothing worked.