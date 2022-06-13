From work-from-home to work-at-office: Pandemic mums and their babies are struggling with the transition

As many celebrated the gradual easing of restrictions beginning in March this year, Rachel (not her real name) found herself close to breaking point. After an extended period of working from home, the application scientist found herself having to return to the office more often.

This unfortunately coincided with a period where her baby started falling sick frequently, causing the new mother to scramble for last-minute caregiving arrangements. During one particularly serious bout in March when he caught a respiratory virus, he was very ill for more than two weeks.

“He had persistent high fever for five days. We took him to three different paediatricians, did multiple blood tests, nose swabs and urine tests, but they could not pinpoint a specific issue.

“On day five, I took him to A&E, where the doctor suggested we admit him as soon as possible. He was hospitalised for five nights, and I stayed with him and took care of him 24/7. During the hospitalisation, I broke down so many times,” she recalled.

Scheduled to return to the office, Rachel found herself having to cancel her meetings. “People were sending email escalations, but I couldn’t reply to them. My superior was quite upset,” she shared.