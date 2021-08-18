Avoiding your Pap smear and HPV screening? These routine tests could save your life

Meanwhile, women between 30 and 45 years tend to dismiss screening, which they deem a low priority due to busy work schedules and the fear of pain associated with the test, Prof Tay added.

According to an ongoing study by Ferne Health, a women-focused sexual health platform, the top barriers preventing women from going for a Pap smear include the lack of knowledge of it, fear of discomfort, and the embarrassment of exposing one’s private parts in the clinic, especially to a male doctor.

“Many women have heard stories from their friends about how painful (the procedure) is,” said Liu, the founder of Ferne Health.

Keeping these reasons in mind, CNA Lifestyle talked to experts to gain a clearer understanding of the screening process – and why it’s such a critical health check for women.

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A PAP SMEAR AND HPV SCREENING

First up, the Pap smear is just one of two health tests to screen for cervical cancer. The other is the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) screening, also called an HPV DNA test. Which one you do depends on how old you are.

Said Dr Qi Maili, a consultant at KKH’s Department of Gynaecological Oncology: “The purpose of Pap smear is to identify abnormal changes in the cervical cells while HPV screening tests for the presence of high-risk cancer-causing HPV strains.”

According to Ministry of Health guidelines:

If you’re below 25 years old: There’s no need to do a Pap smear yet. “This is regardless of sexual exposure,” said Prof Tay.

If you’re 25 to 29 years old: Do a Pap smear once every three years, if you are sexually active. “Only women who are sexually active need a Pap smear test," said Dr Wong Wai Loong, Head and Senior Consultant, Department of Gynaecological Oncology at KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH). If you’re immunocompromised, do a Pap smear every year.

If you’re 30 and above: Do an HPV test once every five years, which should be your primary screening. “An HPV test has been proven to be more effective than Pap smear," said Dr Qi. Even if you do regular Pap smears, she recommends having an HPV test at your next screening. If you’re immunocompromised, do an HPV test once every three years.

“Women in the immunocompromised group are recommended to be screened for life,” said Dr Ida Ismail-Pratt, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at The Obstetrics & Gynaecology Centre at Mount Elizabeth Novena and a member of Singapore Cancer Society Women's Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Committee.

According to national screening guidelines, women who are immunocompromised can be categorised into three groups: Those who are HIV-positive, have had solid organ transplants, or are taking more than two immunosuppressive medications.

Explaining why HPV screening isn’t necessary for women below 30 even though HPV infections tend to be more common in this age group, Dr Qi said: “At this age, infections with HPV can be easily cleared by one’s own body and doing an HPV test may be unnecessary.”

One of the most common misconceptions of cervical cancer screening, Dr Wong said, is that you can skip it if you’ve been vaccinated against HPV. HPV vaccination is recommended for both women and men aged nine to 26 years.