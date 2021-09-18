PAP invites public to pledge support for women in new #ActionForHer initiative

In an interview after the conference, PAP Women's Wing chairperson Josephine Teo said the #ActionForHer movement is complementary to what the group hopes would be the Government's next move.

"The Government has promised ... that in the earlier part of 2022, it would put a White Paper out that would consolidate all the recommendations that have been put forward ... Of course we hope that the Government will be able to agree to some of the recommendations that we have made and take it forward," she said.

"We started this movement to complement what we hope the Government will do. It's not to replace government action but neither is it just depending on the Government. We do think that to help women advance to the next stage, besides what the Government can do, the rest of society also needs to be participative actively," she added.

Mrs Teo also responded to a question about women-specific initiatives being seen as potentially divisive. She said that within the PAP itself, support for the Women's Wing's efforts have come from both women and men, many of whom appeared in the #ActionForHer campaign video or submitted their pledges.

Beyond that, Mrs Teo said the Women's Wing is "careful" about how it approaches the issues it would like addressed, citing its recommendation of better financial support for caregivers, which sits substantially in the joint recommendation paper.

"We acknowledge that men are quite often caregivers too and so in terms of the support that we hope the Government will give to the caregivers, it is gender-neutral. It doesn't matter if the caregiver is a woman or a man. We think that the support level should be increased and we think that the support level should be the same," she said.

More than 500 prominent women leaders, personalities and activists attended the conference on Saturday.

The conference was organised along three "tracks": Changing mindsets, leaning in and taking action forward. It hosted speakers including Mrs Teo, retired Member of Parliament (MP) Ho Geok Choo, Olympic rower and nurse Joan Poh, former nominated MP and media entrepreneur Eunice Olsen, Johnson & Johnson medical science liaison Dr Filza Aslam, as well as renowned harpist and music therapist Fontane Liang.

The #ActionForHer campaign runs until Mar 8, 2022.