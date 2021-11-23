Shop for pre-loved designer goods at this charity sale by Pasar Glamour and HuntStreet

Freshen up your wardrobe and lend a hand to the people most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at this upcoming charity sale by fundraising community Pasar Glamour, this time a joint effort with online luxury marketplace HuntStreet.

The Pasar Glamour x HuntStreet charity sale will feature two events – an in-person ticketed one at the HuntStreet showroom (#04-01 Apex@Henderson, 201 Henderson Road) on Dec 4 and 5, and an online event from Dec 6 to 17.

Tickets for a 45-minute preview slot between 10am and 1pm on Dec 4 are priced at S$50 each, while tickets for a 45-minute general slot between 2pm and 6pm are S$20. You can also buy a ticket for a 45-minute general slot on Dec 5 for S$20.

Each ticket admits one person and its price is redeemable at check-out. The last bookable slot is at 5pm and current applicable safe management measures will be in place at the venue, organisers said.

Tickets were already going fast on the morning of Nov 23, with slots for Dec 4 said to be completely sold out. You can still a book a Dec 5 slot on Eventbrite.