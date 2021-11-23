Shop for pre-loved designer goods at this charity sale by Pasar Glamour and HuntStreet
All proceeds will be donated to non-profit organisations AWARE, HOME and Limitless.
Freshen up your wardrobe and lend a hand to the people most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at this upcoming charity sale by fundraising community Pasar Glamour, this time a joint effort with online luxury marketplace HuntStreet.
The Pasar Glamour x HuntStreet charity sale will feature two events – an in-person ticketed one at the HuntStreet showroom (#04-01 Apex@Henderson, 201 Henderson Road) on Dec 4 and 5, and an online event from Dec 6 to 17.
Tickets for a 45-minute preview slot between 10am and 1pm on Dec 4 are priced at S$50 each, while tickets for a 45-minute general slot between 2pm and 6pm are S$20. You can also buy a ticket for a 45-minute general slot on Dec 5 for S$20.
Each ticket admits one person and its price is redeemable at check-out. The last bookable slot is at 5pm and current applicable safe management measures will be in place at the venue, organisers said.
Tickets were already going fast on the morning of Nov 23, with slots for Dec 4 said to be completely sold out. You can still a book a Dec 5 slot on Eventbrite.
Shoppers can look forward to items from coveted luxury brands such as Chanel, Hermes, Gucci and Prada, as well as pre-loved designer items donated by celebrities like Glenda Chong, Kym Ng and Rebecca Lim, said Pam Oei, who founded Pasar Glamour in 2017 with fellow artistes Janice Koh and Petrina Kow.
All the funds raised from the events will be donated to three non-profit organisations.
At AWARE, the money will contribute towards the Hope in the Dark campaign, which aims to prevent and address sexual violence while providing support to survivors.
Funds will also go towards HOME's efforts in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Singapore's migrant worker community, specifically in providing them with essential goods, healthcare, housing, emergency financial support, case support and medical assistance.
Additionally, donations will go towards Limitless as it works to hire more counsellors, social workers and psychologists to provide youths with mental health services.
HuntStreet will also be donating 10 per cent of its own proceeds generated from Dec 6 to 17 to the fundraiser.
CNA Women is a new section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.