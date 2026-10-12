Electric shocks, tinnitus, frozen shoulder: Surprising perimenopause symptoms you may not know about

Most women are aware of perimenopause symptoms such as hot flushes, brain fog, anxiety and joint pain. But the years before menopause come with a host of other symptoms, including lesser-known ones such as frozen shoulder, tinnitus and voice changes.

Associate Professor Rukshini Puvanendran, co-director at KK Menopause Centre, explained that during perimenopause the ovaries gradually produce less oestrogen, which can cause a wide range of symptoms.

“Certain organs are more sensitive to oestrogen changes,” she said. “For example, the hypothalamus, which controls body temperature, is highly sensitive, hence causing vasomotor symptoms such as hot flushes and night sweats.”

Dr June Tan Sheren, consultant family physician at Tucker Medical, described oestrogen as “one of the female body’s great multi-taskers”.

“It acts on bone and muscle, blood vessels, the brain, metabolism, skin, mood, the urogenital system and much more, which is why its decline at menopause has such wide-reaching effects,” she told CNA Women.

Here are some symptoms that women may not have attributed to perimenopause: