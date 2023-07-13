Proctalgia fugax: The ‘lightning pain’ in the butt you might've felt while on your period and probably ignored

You’re sitting at your desk, your legs crossed, fielding work requests and generally minding your own business when it hits – a sharp pain in the pelvic area. It seizes you for a second – maybe more – and then it’s gone, and your lower body relaxes again.

Sound at all familiar?

WHAT IS PROCTALGIA FUGAX?

This condition – known as proctalgia fugax – affects one in eight people, with women experiencing it more than men, said obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Tan Toh Lick.

“It is an episodic sharp fleeting pain in the anus or lower rectum, (which) can be triggered during menstruation,” he said.

Professor Francis Seow-Choen, a colorectal surgeon, said that the pain – essentially a muscle spasm – is “very common”.

For many people, it lasts only a few seconds, earning it the moniker “lightning pain”, but it can also last minutes and for some, hours, he said.

Some clients at women-focused Orchard Clinic have even described the pain as being “worse than childbirth”, said the physiotherapy clinic’s co-founder and principal consultant Cheryl Han.

As for frequency, “some people experience recurring episodes while others might only feel it once or twice in their lifetime”, said Prof Seow-Choen.