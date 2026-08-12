Being intimate during your period: What doctors say about the benefits and risks

Sex is often one of the last things on a woman’s mind when she’s on her period. Many women don’t feel their best when dealing with cramps, body aches, sore breasts, bloating or diarrhoea.

But this time of the month is also when a woman may feel more sexually aroused (thank you hormones, for this inappropriate timing) so she might want to be intimate with her partner, despite the messiness of menstruation.

Dr Cassandra Cheong, consultant at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), said fluctuating hormone levels – rising oestrogen and testosterone – during menstruation lead to increased libido in some women.

“This is also partly the body’s natural response as it begins preparing for ovulation in the days ahead,” the obstetrician and gynaecologist added. “However, this does not apply to everyone, as cramps, bloating and general discomfort can have the opposite effect.”

Dr Angela Tan, medical director at Reiwa Health, a sexual wellness clinic, said that just as premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms vary widely among women, they may also respond differently to hormonal changes. A woman’s sexual appetite may or may not increase during the time of the month.

Also, women in relationships may crave intimacy during their period, perhaps because being in a slightly uncomfortable state, they yearn more for love and care from their partner, said Dr Tan, who is a sexual wellness physician, a medical doctor with specialised training in diagnosing and managing conditions that affect sexual function, intimacy and reproductive well-being.