'It can be very overwhelming': Former radio DJ Petrina Kow on caring for her late mum who had cancer

I was in Taiwan celebrating Chinese New Year with my husband’s family when I found out that my mum had cancer. It was 2002 and I had gotten married a few months before, in November. It was my first Chinese New Year abroad.

All throughout 2001, Mum was having this cough. She generally tried to live with it and only went to see the general practitioner if it was more serious.

Dad delivered Mum’s confirmed diagnosis over the phone: Stage 4 lung cancer – it turned out that there was a lump in her left lung.

I heard my dad break down. You don’t normally see your dad crying, and him expressing his vulnerability and grief at that point affected me – but not in a bad way. It showed me that it was okay to be upset, and this is something we had to deal with as a family.

It was a big blow to me. I felt a physical sensation of being punched in the gut and felt a little lost. It was very unexpected. I asked Dad what I should do. He told me to come home once I finished my holiday.

PULLING TOGETHER AS A FAMILY

I never got to see Mum’s reaction to her diagnosis but when my husband and I came back from the holiday, I could tell she was clearly upset. She had to quickly prepare for surgery, which would remove the tumour and half of her left lung.