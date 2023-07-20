The pink tax and other invisible taxes Singapore women ‘pay’: What you didn’t know about gender inequality

Have you heard the old “men” joke? Menstrual cramps. Mental stress. Menopause. All our problems begin with men. Hold the laughs because while the jokes are about men, it’s us women that literally pay for it the most.

There’s even a term for it: Pink tax – the premium on products and services we’re paying as women, or gender price discrimination.

Yes, women pay so much more just to be… a woman. Got your period and have menstrual cramps? For pain relief, you’ll find Panadol Menstrual in the supermarkets and pharmacies. That’s S$9.60 versus their normal painkillers at S$7.60.

Have unwanted hair? Try shaving with Gillette’s Venus range with a variety of razors for different body parts that come with automatic scented lotion dispensers. It’s S$15.85 versus their men’s razors at S$14.05. If you use disposable razors, the price difference is three times more.