Directing the Singapore Writers Festival as a racial and gender minority ‘hits differently’: Pooja Nansi

The exhibition will also feature Kumpulan Bebas Melata, a collective of Malay poets and authors across Southeast Asia, set to publish their 18th anthology of poems.

Nansi believes it is on her to “make sure we don’t forget that women played a very equal part” in building Singapore’s literary scene.

“I occupy this space as a twice-minority – I’m a racial minority and a woman. So I’m constantly looking at diversity. Former directors have already been sensitive to that but it hits differently when you occupy that body yourself,” she said.

To do this work, Nansi said it was important for her to reflect on what a literary festival is supposed to do.

“I think what it should do is serve the community it is rooted in. It should reflect our city and it should make space for everyone. Part of the ethos of my curation is to make the space bigger.

“How can we have more people in this space? How can we include more voices? How can we make this relevant to more people? Who’s not coming and why aren’t they showing up? What do we need to include that they want to come and see?

“These are questions we need to ask, even if it’s not easy to get the answers to them. That has been my experiment in the past few years and though it has ruffled a few feathers, it’s non-negotiable. I have to make it more democratic,” she said.

YOUNG PEOPLE ENGAGING MORE THAN EVER

Nansi believes she is working at the helm of a somewhat revolutionary time in history.

Public libraries may not be as full as they used to be and people are more likely to have their face buried in their phone than physical books, but “young people are reading and writing, and engaging with texts more than ever before”.

“The #BookTok trend on social media is huge and has led to a revival of reading culture. People are bringing poetry to every medium possible. If you want an indication that poetry is alive and well just look for a poet on Instagram – you’ll see that their followers are in the tens of thousands,” said Nansi.