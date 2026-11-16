A positive HPV test does not mean you have cervical cancer. Here's what to know

A positive human papillomavirus (HPV) test does not necessarily mean you have cervical cancer. It indicates that high-risk HPV has been detected, which may require further monitoring or testing.

In Singapore, cervical cancer is the 10th most common cancer among women, according to the Singapore Cancer Registry Annual Report 2023. Cervical cancer is highly preventable because screening can detect precancerous changes before they develop into cancer.

Dr Lee I Wuen, medical director and senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, at Raffles Women’s Centre, told CNA Women that HPV is a group of over 150 related viruses, with more than 40 types or strains that can infect the genital area. HPV spreads through sexual intercourse and skin-to-skin contact.

Cervical cancer screening is done through Pap smears or HPV tests. HPV tests check for the presence of the virus that could lead to genital warts, abnormal cervical cells or cervical cancer, while Pap smears detect cell changes that could be early signs of cervical cancer. Pap smears are recommended for women aged 25 to 29, and HPV tests for women aged 30 and above.

Dr Quek Swee Chong, clinical director at ASC Clinic for Women, said that HPV is one of the most prevalent viral infections worldwide, and most sexually active women and men will be exposed to it at some point in their lives.

HPV is much more prevalent in younger adults, and younger women will likely clear the infection without any untoward effects. “In women over 30, a positive HPV test is much more predictive of underlying precancer changes,” he said.

“This is growing increasingly relevant in Singapore where one in 10 women are infected with HPV. National screening programmes use HPV testing to identify women at higher risk of developing cervical cancer,” he added.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE IN HPV STRAINS?

Dr Quek explained that HPV tests in Singapore detect high-risk strains only. Routine testing for low-risk HPV strains is generally not recommended because these strains are associated with benign conditions such as genital warts, rather than cervical cancer.