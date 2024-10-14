Just gave birth? Your general practitioner is the first line in helping you detect postpartum depression

Postpartum depression (PPD), also known as postnatal depression, is one of the most common postnatal mental health problems in Singapore. It affects one in 14 new mothers and often arises within the first year after childbirth.

This postnatal condition is a significant concern for new mums. Left untreated, PPD can severely impact both mother and child, making early detection and intervention all the more critical.

A study led by Dr Liow Yiyang, a family physician and associate consultant at National University Polyclinics, explored how primary care doctors can better support mothers with postnatal mental health problems.

The study, published in the international medical journal Family Practice in January, highlighted the role of primary care physicians in detecting early signs of PPD.

Primary care doctors, such as general practitioners (GPs) at polyclinics and family physicians, are often the first healthcare providers to see new mothers during postnatal checkups. Many mothers have built strong relationships with their regular GPs over the years, allowing the doctors to detect subtle hints of psychological distress, such as being unusually quiet or frequently concerned about their child.

Primary care doctors also offer a familiar, accessible point of contact for mothers seeking care, the study highlighted.

The existing doctor-patient relationship helps reduce the stigma associated with mental health issues, making it more likely that women will open up about their struggles. This is crucial in identifying early signs of PPD, especially when symptoms are not immediately obvious.