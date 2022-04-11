Pregnancy at 40 and beyond: What does it mean for you and the baby?

“I have two angel babies, and I’m still trying hard to get over it. Although I’m turning 40 next week, I’m praying hard and trying hard – hoping I can be as strong and receive a rainbow baby,” wrote one woman.

Said one father: “You never fail unless you give up. My wife and I are over 40 years old and expecting our first baby this coming December.”

Said another woman: “I had my baby when I was 43. Never give up and you are halfway there.”

Having a baby in your 40s isn’t as uncommon as you’d expect. Statistics from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority show that the number of live births from women aged 40 to 49 has increased – from 1,618 in 2014 to 1,827 in 2020.

There’s “certainly (an) increasing trend” in Singapore for women above 40 who are pregnant or looking to conceive, noted Dr Roland Chieng, the founding medical director of Virtus Fertility Centre.

The usual reasons, he said, include couples marrying later in life, as well as them being “undecided about childbearing”.