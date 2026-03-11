Pregnancy isn’t just a medical journey – why some mums seek holistic support beyond check-ups

When Ho Kin Ing was pregnant with her first child, her body changed in ways she hadn’t expected. Even though her obstetrician and gynaecologist reassured her that her pregnancy was progressing well, she still felt something was amiss.

She couldn’t sleep, sit, or move the way she used to. Her back ached. She couldn’t recognise her feet. She felt anxious and on edge. And while she was excited to welcome her daughter, she was deeply worried about whether she would be a capable mother.

After she gave birth in 2019, the physical and emotional effects lingered. Ho felt as though she had “lost herself” and “there were many moments of suffering”, she told CNA Women.

She resolved to explore additional forms of pregnancy care that she had not considered before.

“I don’t want to say what I went through was traumatic – it was transformative, and my first birth planted a seed in me to not let other mums go through what I did, lost and confused about their pregnancy,” she said.

In the final trimester of her third pregnancy, she launched Kindle Space, a studio that provides prenatal and postnatal well-being services for mothers.

“Motherhood cannot be outsourced entirely to systems or information,” the 34-year-old mum of three daughters aged seven, four and two said. “Today’s mothers are navigating pregnancy and parenting in a world with more information than ever before, yet many feel more anxious and alone.”

MOTHERHOOD ISN’T JUST A MEDICAL JOURNEY

For many women, pregnancy begins and ends with medical appointments. They see their gynaecologist, attend their scans and take the prescribed supplements. It can feel as though pregnancy is primarily a medical journey.