The complete guide to COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women’s top 23 questions answered

Dr Lim added that you should head to a polyclinic or Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) near where you live. If you are unsure, you can use this link to locate a nearby clinic: https://flu.gowhere.gov.sg/.

Continue to stay home and self-isolate – preferably in a room with an attached toilet – while waiting for your PCR results, which you will receive within two days of the test.

If your PCR results come back positive, continue to self-isolate while awaiting further instructions from the Ministry of Health (MOH), said Dr Lim.

Should I inform my gynaecologist?

Yes, it is a good idea to inform your gynaecologist if you are pregnant and have tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr Lim. But don’t make your way to the clinic, make a phone call instead.

Once your PCR test is confirmed positive, the MOH case management task group (CMTG) will be informed and they work very quickly to connect with you and expedite your transfer to a hospital, said Dr Anupriya Agarwal, a senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Advanced Centre for Reproductive Medicine (ACRM) Gleneagles.

“Patients are arranged to be admitted to any of the public or private hospitals that offer obstetric services. This depends on the patients’ preference, her medical condition as well as the financial issues or insurance coverage,” added Dr Agarwal.

What if I am unvaccinated?

If you are unvaccinated, you will need to be hospitalised for closer monitoring, regardless of the stage of pregnancy, said Dr Ng of Gleneagles Hospital.

“The level of concern is, of course, higher if the woman is unvaccinated as we know that complication rates are higher in pregnant unvaccinated women compared to those who are vaccinated,” she added.

THE HOME RECOVERY PROGRAMME

Am I eligible for the Home Recovery Programme (HRP)?

According to an MOH spokesperson, the HRP is the default care recovery process for fully vaccinated pregnant COVID-19 patients who are less than 26 weeks pregnant. These patients would first be clinically assessed to be suitable for home recovery.

If I am recovering at home but still feeling sick after seeing a teledoctor, can I request to see a doctor at any hospital?

While you are recovering at home, an Obstetrics & Gynaecology (O&G) doctor will call you on designated days to ensure you are recovering well, said Dr Tan Wei Ching, a senior consultant at the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Should you require medical assistance during HRP, such as for prolonged fever and persistent diarrhoea or vomiting, you can request for a telemedicine consult, said MOH. The telemedicine provider will then assess you and arrange for conveyance to a hospital, if necessary.

Under what circumstances while on HRP should I call my gynaecologist immediately or head to the hospital?

You should head to the hospital in the event of any acute obstetrical emergency, which refers to life-threatening health issues for pregnant women, said Dr Tan.

For example, if there is significant bleeding or signs of preterm labour or severe high blood pressure, she said. As risks are different for each patient, at their routine visits, pregnant women should consult their obstetricians about what to look out for.

If you develop emergency symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath, call 995 for an ambulance to take you to the hospital, said MOH.

Do I have a choice of doing the Home Recovery Programme (HRP) or being isolated at selected hospitals?

If you are 26 weeks pregnant or more, said an MOH spokesperson, you will be assigned by MOH to hospitals with Obstetrics & Gynaecology services for care management. Some of these hospitals include KKH, NUH and SGH.