‘Happy mother, happy baby’? Why telling mums-to-be not to stress can backfire

We have all heard the popular saying “Happy mother, happy baby”. Now there is fresh research linking a pregnant woman’s mental health to her child’s development.

A 2026 Singapore study published in the journal Psychological Medicine found that maternal mental health is linked to the child’s early cognitive development and risk of developing depressive symptoms later in childhood.

However, it is not just a matter of getting mothers to be happy.

“Motherhood comes with a wide range of emotions,” said Dr Chua Tze-Ern, psychiatrist and medical director at Serenity Clinic.

Pregnancy can be hard. “It’s not easy coping with the nausea, appetite loss, weight gain, posture changes and consequent backache, hip pain and pubic bone pain caused by the pressure on the bone from the growing womb and baby,” said Dr Regina Zuzarte-Ng, obstetrician and gynaecologist at GynaeMD Women’s Clinic Clementi.

Beyond physical changes, “it is a life-changing event, knowing that there will be a child on the way who will be totally dependent on you”, Dr Zuzarte added.

“Many expectant mothers nowadays are employed full-time and some work very long hours. They have to juggle the physical changes while still completing their tasks satisfactorily at work,” she said.

Telling distressed mothers-to-be to “be positive and happy” for the sake of their babies may be counterproductive, said the experts CNA Women spoke to.

Instead, here are 10 tips that may work better and don’t involve any mum guilt.