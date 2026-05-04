From dive trips to a transplant: One woman’s battle with a rare autoimmune liver disease

As a divemaster, 43-year-old Quek Jon Jon was used to adventure and leading adrenaline-filled dive trips overseas every month. That all changed in 2017 when she was diagnosed with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), an autoimmune liver disease in which the immune system attacks the microscopic bile duct cells in the liver.

Over time, this causes loss of bile ducts, jaundice, liver cirrhosis (scarring), liver failure, liver cancer and eventually death, said Dr Thinesh Lee Krishnamoorthy, senior consultant at the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

By 2023, Quek needed a liver transplant. The once ultra-fit diver lived each day waiting for the call that could save her life.

“By then I was already suffering physically and mentally from lots of symptoms,” she said in Mandarin. She struggled with relentless itching, extreme fatigue and jaundice that left her unable to function normally, and she had to stop working.

Global data shows that PBC affects around 18 out of every 100,000 people. Women have an increased risk of developing PBC, in addition to many other autoimmune diseases, said Dr Thinesh, who treated Quek. Eighty per cent of people who develop PBC are women.