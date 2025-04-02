'No end in sight': What happens when labour drags on and the baby’s delivery is prolonged

When Ria Fu’s first contractions began on the evening of Dec 10, 2023, she braced herself for a long journey ahead. But she never imagined that labour would stretch beyond two days.

Without pain relief for most of the gruelling process, the 29-year-old first-time mother endured wave after wave of contractions. While the physical strain of her prolonged labour was immense, the emotional toll felt greater.

“The contractions were painful but beyond the pain, it was not knowing when it would end. After more than two days, it felt like there was no end in sight,” she said. “It affects your mental stamina … and I kept losing hope.”

Prolonged labour affects about one in 12 women – around eight per cent of those in labour, according to Dr Serene Thain, consultant at the Department of Maternal Fetal Medicine at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

For some, labour is more than just a test of endurance. When it does not progress as expected, it can pose serious risks to both mother and baby.

WHEN LABOUR GOES ON FOR TOO LONG

Prolonged labour refers to labour that lasts longer than the typical duration for each stage of childbirth, said Associate Professor Su Lin Lin, senior consultant and head of Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, National University Hospital (NUH).