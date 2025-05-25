Do women need more protein around menopause? Yes, but not as much as some claim

There are various claims online that eating a lot of protein is important for women in perimenopause and beyond. Is that true?

In an Instagram post to her 1.3 million followers, Dr Vonda Wright, an orthopaedic sports surgeon in Orlando, Florida, describes how she consumes at least 130g of protein per day. Among her regular meal rotations are egg whites, protein shakes, beef sticks and several large servings of meat.

On social media, Dr Wright encourages middle-aged women to eat a lot of protein, often recommending that they consume up to one gram of protein per pound of “ideal” body weight, or the weight they aspire to.

That’s far more protein than federal guidelines and most nutrition experts recommend. In an interview with The Times, Dr Wright said that this amount can help keep women strong, and prevent issues like hip fractures as they age. Is she right? We asked scientists and dietitians for their take.

HOW MUCH PROTEIN DO WOMEN IN MIDLIFE NEED?

As women approach menopause — a process that typically begins in their 40s – their bodies usually change, said Annina Burns, a dietitian at the National Institutes of Health who has a doctorate in public health. They often gain weight, particularly in the midsection, for example; and that’s linked with certain health risks, such as for cardiovascular disease and Type 2 diabetes, Dr Burns said.

At the same time, women usually lose bone and muscle, increasing their risk for osteoporosis, fractures and frailty, Dr Burns said. Consuming enough protein, especially when paired with strength training, may help stave off those changes, she added.

Federal health experts recommend that adults consume at least 0.36g of protein per pound of body weight per day. For a 150-pound (68kg) woman, this translates to 54g of protein, a target easily hit with a meal of one cup of cooked lentils and a 4.5-ounce (127g) chicken breast.

But Dr Burns and other experts said that middle-aged women might want to consider consuming more than this – about 25 to 50 per cent more than the federal recommendation – to blunt some of the changes associated with menopause and aging.

Some compelling, if limited, research suggests, for example, that postmenopausal women who consume this amount are less likely to become frail or fracture bones over time compared with those who consume less protein.

Eating more protein may also help women transitioning into menopause gain less weight, in part by keeping them sated, said Katherine Black, an associate professor of human nutrition at the University of Otago in New Zealand. If you are actively losing weight, following a higher-protein diet – especially in tandem with strength training – may also help to prevent you from losing too much muscle, she added.

For women who are very active, there is some evidence that consuming even more protein – up to twice the federal recommendation – may lead to very slight gains in muscle mass and strength, said Stuart Phillips, a professor of kinesiology at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada.

But would up to one gram of protein per pound of body weight – or nearly three times the federal recommendation, as Dr Wright and many influencers on social media claim – be even better? Dr Phillips and other experts said that there was no evidence for this. When asked for studies backing this recommendation, Dr Wright did not provide them.

She said she recommended this amount in part because it was easy for her patients to calculate and remember.

ARE YOU GETTING ENOUGH?

Most women in the United States meet and often exceed the federal recommendation for protein, but between 10 and 25 per cent of those aged 31 to 70 do not.

To ensure you’re getting enough, you can figure out how much you need and then track your meals for a few days, using a pen and paper or an app like MyFitnessPal.

If you’re falling short, consider where you could add more. Many women don’t get enough protein at breakfast, for example, said Elizabeth Ward, a dietitian in Reading, Massachusetts, and co-author of the book The Menopause Diet Plan. During the morning rush, they may grab something easy, like a piece of toast, which may not have much protein, she said. A cup of nonfat Greek yogurt, on the other hand, offers 25 grams.

It’s also helpful to prioritise protein at lunch. Incorporate protein-rich foods like beans, canned tuna and chicken breasts. And don’t forget high-protein snacks like cottage cheese or dry-roasted edamame beans, Ward said.

Eating well during this stage of life is not just about protein, however, Dr Burns said. Following a balanced, Mediterranean-style diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein sources and healthy fats can help reduce your risk for various conditions like cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes and cancer, she said.

If you’re worried about muscle and bone loss as you age, Dr Phillips said, it’s most important to incorporate regular strength training. “That makes the cake,” he said, “and protein is this thin layer of icing over top.”

By Alice Callahan © The New York Times Company

The article originally appeared in The New York Times.