Ratianah Tahir wants to bring back our ‘romance’ with the kebaya: ‘We have to uphold our roots’

Stepping into Kebaya By Ratianah on Bussorah Street feels like travelling back to 1950s Singapore, with its vintage furniture and the dulcet tones of P Ramlee and Saloma playing in the background. And with the store packed with racks and racks of colourful baju kurung and kebaya in every style imaginable, it is also a maximalist’s dream.

The store, which stretches across three retail spaces along the iconic pedestrianised street in Kampong Glam, is run by 51-year-old Ratianah Tahir, with the help of her husband and daughter.

When I visited her one rainy Monday afternoon, Ratianah was watching a video on her phone of local singer Aisyah Aziz posing in an outfit from her boutique.

“You see how she styled it – so creative! It’s okay, lah, let the youngsters have fun,” she told me.